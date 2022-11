NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Xi says he’s prepared for ‘candid and in depth exchange of views’ with Biden, aims…

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Xi says he’s prepared for ‘candid and in depth exchange of views’ with Biden, aims to ‘elevate’ US-China relationship.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.