Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing
Sunday, Feb. 13
65 of 109 total events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|9
|5
|7
|21
|Germany
|8
|5
|1
|14
|United States
|6
|5
|1
|12
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|2
|12
|Sweden
|5
|3
|3
|11
|ROC
|4
|5
|8
|17
|Austria
|4
|6
|4
|14
|China
|4
|3
|2
|9
|Switzerland
|3
|0
|5
|8
|Italy
|2
|5
|4
|11
|Japan
|2
|4
|5
|11
|France
|2
|6
|2
|10
|Slovenia
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Canada
|1
|4
|9
|14
|South Korea
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Australia
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Finland
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Hungary
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Czech Republic
|1
|0
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belarus
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poland
|0
|0
|1
|1
