Winter Olympic Medals Table-Gold

At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 13

65 of 109 total events

Nation G S B Tot Norway 9 5 7 21 Germany 8 5 1 14 United States 6 5 1 12 Netherlands 6 4 2 12 Sweden 5 3 3 11 ROC 4 5 8 17 Austria 4 6 4 14 China 4 3 2 9 Switzerland 3 0 5 8 Italy 2 5 4 11 Japan 2 4 5 11 France 2 6 2 10 Slovenia 2 2 2 6 Canada 1 4 9 14 South Korea 1 3 1 5 Australia 1 2 1 4 Finland 1 1 2 4 Hungary 1 0 2 3 Czech Republic 1 0 1 2 New Zealand 1 0 0 1 Slovakia 1 0 0 1 Belarus 0 1 0 1 Spain 0 1 0 1 Belgium 0 0 1 1 Latvia 0 0 1 1 Poland 0 0 1 1

