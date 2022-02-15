OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » Asia News » GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on…

GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher.

Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

US investigators: Zinke misused his Interior secretary job

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up