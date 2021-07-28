Mike Sullivan named US men’s hockey coach for 2022 Olympics

Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Sullivan…

Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Sullivan will be behind the bench if the NHL participates, which is still a question. There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics, and negotiations are ongoing.

Sullivan coached the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. USA Hockey expects to name his assistants later this summer.

USA Hockey made the announcement Wednesday morning, tabbing Sullivan and along with Joel Johnson for its women’s team and David Hoff for the Paralympic sled hockey team.

“We’re thrilled with the head coaches that will guide our teams at the upcoming Olympics and Paralympics,” USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said. “We’ve said all along that our objective is to bring home three gold medals, and with the experience and leadership possessed by Mike, Joel and David, we know our teams are in good hands.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.