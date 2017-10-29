Thousands march in support of Myanmar military

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Thousands of people have marched in Yangon to show support for Myanmar’s military, which has come under heavy criticism over violence that has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee from Rakhine state to neighboring Bangladesh.

More than 2,000 army supporters, including Buddhist nationalists and monks, took part in the march Sunday.

More than 600,000 Rohingya from northern Rakhine have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, when Myanmar security forces began a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages. Myanmar’s government has said it was responding to attacks on police outposts by insurgents, but the United Nations and others have said the response was disproportionate.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.