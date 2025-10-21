Former President George W. Bush’s paintings explore immigration in DC exhibit

Paintings by former President George W. Bush will be on display in a traveling exhibit at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in Northwest D.C.

President George W. Bush, who took up painting since leaving office, is holding an exhibit just steps from his former residence at the White House that focuses on immigration.

The traveling exhibit showcases 43 paintings by the 43rd president at the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in Northwest D.C.

The exhibit titled “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants” is on display at the Milken Center until January.

“This is his series entirely on immigrants. Really, using that frame of the generations of Americans who have come here,” said Emily Mitzner, director of content and exhibits at the Milken Center.

Mitzner said some of the names and faces may be familiar to visitors. That includes body builder, turned actor, turned California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, NBA star Dirk Nowitzki, as well as former Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Madeleine Albright.

But there are also faces who are not recognizable and tell the story of everyday people who have moved to the United States.

Mitzner said this presidential work fits right at home at the museum, which examines the American Dream.

“Second career, second opportunity. It’s never too late to dive into something new,” Mitzner said.

