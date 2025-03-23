‘The Age of Innocence’ takes center stage at the District’s Arena Stage

Edith Wharton's "The Age of Innocence" comes to the District at Arena Stage, under the direction of Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif.

Social status and wealth are powerful motivators, especially for those considered to be upper class. When one’s world is dictated by others’ perceptions, it can drastically affect one’s actions and choices.

The cast of “Age of Innocence” now playing at Arena Stage in D.C. (Courtesy Arena Stage) The cast of “Age of Innocence” now playing at Arena Stage in D.C. (Courtesy Arena Stage) “The Age of Innocence” is a 1920 novel by Edith Wharton that was adapted into a film in 1993, starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Winona Ryder. In 2024, the stage play, written by Karen Zacarias, had its world premiere in California.

Now, under the direction of artistic director Hana S. Sharif, you can watch it at the District’s Arena Stage.

The play follows Newland Archer (played by A.J. Shively), who is soon to be wed to May Welland (played by Delphi Borich). May’s cousin, Countess Ellen Olenska (played by Shereen Ahmed), has been living in Poland but returns to New York, causing a stir of gossip and rumors due to her plans to leave her abusive husband.

What’s worse, she doesn’t conform to the strict fashion rules of the upper class.

The countess’ disregard for societal norms about how a woman should behave fascinates Newland, causing him to reconsider his position in society and the rules he follows.

Actress Felicia Curry plays Granny Mignott, both Ellen and May’s grandmother and matriarch of the affluent family. She also serves as the play’s narrator.

“When we talk about the Gilded Age, we’re talking about a time when the most important thing was getting a woman married-off,” Curry said.

“We’re talking about where people stand in society. This show really is about how women are treated, how women who are different are treated, and how, when you are somebody who’s different, you can make a change and how that affects you — and how that affects society moving forward,” she said.

The play is set in the Gilded Age, a term that refers to something of low quality plated in gold. It symbolizes the small elite flaunting their wealth while the majority suffers, and the rich display animosity toward one another.

WTOP asked Curry if there are any topics in the show that reflect modern life.

“What we’re talking about is society embracing people who are different. And I think that’s something we’re all thinking about and dealing with right now. There are a couple of pointed lines in the play about politics and administration that I think people might take in a different way.”

“The Age of Innocence” is not presented on a traditional proscenium stage in front of a curtain, but in a more immersive “theater in the round” setting.

The performance takes place at the Fichandler Stage at Arena Stage.

“It’s special here because you’ll get to see a 360-degree view of the whole thing,” Curry said. “We have opera boxes in our space, so you’re seeing people watching conversations from above,” she said.

“In this time period, there’s a lot of emphasis on what’s not being said. It’s helpful to be in the round because you can see people watching and you can see what’s not being said, as well as what’s being said,” she said.

Curry said that no two audience members will have the same experience.

“Come see the show a couple of times because you will see a different show. You’ll see a different perspective. Maybe you follow it from somebody else’s point of view, and I think that’s part of what Edith wanted us to do — to look at the world through somebody else’s point of view,” she said.

In addition to the unique stage design, the play’s aesthetic — featuring incredible gowns and wigs — offers stunning visuals.

“As heavy as the costumes look, they’re not that bad, and they really do tell us a lot about who each character is. Fabio in the costume department did an amazing job of making sure that the costumes were specific to each character,” she said.

The wigs worn by the performers also contribute to the storytelling.

“Tommy and everyone who worked there did an exceptional job of telling us so much about who people are and where they stand in society by the way they dress and look,” she said.

Curry said that even though the costumes and language feel like 1870s New York, fans of the novel and film will notice a more contemporary tone.

“I don’t know if they’ll expect this or not, but I think when you hear the words out loud, when you see it being played in front of you … there’s something very contemporary about it,” she said. “You’ll hear this language in a way that’s going to ring in your contemporary ear in a way that’s surprising.”

“The Age of Innocence” is playing at Arena Stage through March 31.

