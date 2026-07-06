Arlington hardware store to close its doors after 78 years in business

After 78 years in business, Ayers Variety and Hardware in Arlington's Westover Village neighborhood is closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

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It’s the end of an era in Arlington, Virginia. After 78 years in business, Ayers Variety and Hardware in Westover Village is closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

“Our lease is expiring. My brother and I are aging out, and our children don’t want it,” Kristy Peterkin, who owns the store with her brother, said.

The pair took it over from their parents, who bought it from John Ayers in 1977.

“The store has been here since 1948, continuous operation — only two owners in all that time,” she said.

The Peterkins tried to find a buyer for the store but were unable to. Kristy said the store was not profitable enough to be of interest to a big company, and is a lot of work, which might have scared off some potential mom-and-pop buyers.

“If you’re in the middle of a wedding reception and two people call in sick, you leave and you go to work, because it’s your business,” she said. “You have to run it and you don’t close it. And so, over the years, it’s been harder and harder to maintain that.”

The store is something of an institution in Westover. Judy Lagg has been shopping there since she was a student down the street.

“I went to Swanson Junior High School 70 years ago, and I always walked home from school and passed Mr. Ayers,” Lagg said.

And while she said she’s sad to see the store close, the feeling is bittersweet.

“Now that I know, my heart is broken, but I’m so happy for Kristy. She’s earned her time off.”

Todd Viola has been a customer for 16 years, and he appreciates the old-world feel.

“There is a display down there of all the Minwax stain colors sampled on actual little blocks of wood that’s probably been here for decades,” he said. “But if you go to a new store, they’re not going to have the same thing. They’ll have a paper brochure with the chip charts, but you won’t actually see all the stains sampled on the little blocks of wood.”

The aisles are filled with tools, supplies and gratitude; from customers to the Peterkins, and from the Peterkins right back.

“I’d just like to say thank you. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for keeping us alive. Thank you for propping us up after the flood and helping us through COVID and telling us your stories and letting us be part of the community. That’s been the best,” Kristy said.

Up next for the Peterkins? Kristy said she and her husband plan to travel, first to Alaska, and Keith will spend time on the beach.

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