Arlington Irish bar makes triumphant St. Paddy’s Day return

A popular Irish bar in Northern Virginia is celebrating its first St. Patrick’s Day weekend back open since a tragic accident in 2022.

“It’s like having your birthday and Christmas all rolled in one,” Ireland’s Four Courts owner David Cahill told WTOP.

Cahill said the devastating fire that caused his Arlington bar and restaurant to shut down for around 18 months — the result of a ride-share driver who suffered a medical emergency crashing into his establishment — is now a mere memory, and they’re ready to celebrate their biggest day of the year.

“Missing it last year was tough,” he reflected. “So tomorrow is kind of the full redemption. It’s coming full circle.”

Cahill said without constant support from the community since 2022, they wouldn’t be here today.

“Throughout the whole rebuilding process, the phone calls, the emails, the encouragement, dropping in, offering services … just to help us get back on our feet … it was constant and didn’t stop,” Cahill said.

He said their completely remodeled space will play host to multiple live music acts on Saturday, with a heated tent out back, and plenty of food and drinks.

“Tomorrow is St. Paddy’s Day, so everyone gets a pass,” Cahill joked. “We recommend starting off with a pint of Guinness and a nice Irish breakfast, take it slow, and then let your day unfold from there.”

Guests are also excited to be back in the space for St. Paddy’s Day 2024, including former Washington tight end Fred Davis II, who just happened to be sitting down for dinner at the restaurant Friday night.

“I would recommend they come out here, get a drink, and turn up!” Davis exclaimed. “I’m here at Four Courts with my boys, and this is the place for St. Paddy’s Day.”

Doors open at 8:15 a.m. Saturday for a bright and early start. Cahill said they’ll have the Premier League and rugby on tap in the morning.

For more information about the St. Paddy’s Day Weekend celebrations at Four Courts, you can head to their website.

