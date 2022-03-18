How donations to Goodwill help cash-strapped consumers and people who need free job training

Donations to Goodwill have dropped off by almost 20% since the fourth quarter of 2021, the organization says, which equates to about 45,000 donations.

On Sunday, the seasons officially change, and people spring cleaning to get rid of stuff don’t need to throw it out — Goodwill of Greater Washington says donated items can help the community.

“Goodwill of Greater Washington is desperate for donations to meet the growing consumer demand for donated goods and low-cost merchandise,” said Brendan Hurley of Goodwill of Greater Washington.

Hurley said donations have dropped off by almost 20% since the fourth quarter of 2021, which equates to about 45,000 donations.

Overall, 91 cents out of every dollar Goodwill earns from the sale of donated items helps fund Goodwill’s mission services, such as providing free job training and employment programs.

“People can find jobs in the hospitality hotel industry; we have a program in energy and construction,” Hurley said. “And we also operate an adult charter high school. The only one of its kind in the District of Columbia that offers an opportunity for people to earn their high school diploma who at some point in life had dropped out of school.”

So, what are preferred donations?

“If it’s good enough that you might give it to a friend or family member, then it’s generally going to be good enough to resell in a Goodwill store,” Hurley said.

There’s not enough room in the retail centers for large pieces of furniture such as couches or desks. Small pieces of furniture, household appliances and electronics, as well as computers and computer parts even if they don’t work are welcome.

Shelves need to be stocked at a new Goodwill retail location set to open next month in Alexandria, Virginia. The site is accepting donations daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7558-B Telegraph Road, which is across the street from Hayfield High School.

Goodwill has 22 stores in the region. Of those, 20 have donation centers. Locations can be found on Goodwill’s website.

Multiple ways to support Goodwill programs include donations of vehicles, real estate, a gift of appreciated stock or a charitable distribution from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

“We need you, our community needs you,” Hurley said. “Just cleaning out your closets can make a huge impact on people in our community in need.”