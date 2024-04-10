Goodwill opens 22nd DC-area store in Sterling

Goodwill will open its newest retail store and donation center in the D.C. region on April 13 in Sterling.

Goodwill is opening a new store in April at 45380 Manifest Boulevard in Sterling, Virginia.(Courtesy Goodwill Industries) Goodwill is opening a new store in April at 45380 Manifest Boulevard in Sterling, Virginia.(Courtesy Goodwill Industries) Goodwill will open its newest retail store and donation center in the D.C. region on April 13 at 45380 Manifest Boulevard in Sterling, Virginia.

It is Goodwill’s 22nd store in the D.C. area.

The store is well stocked for opening day. It began accepting donations in February.

Goodwill of Greater Washington said the new store in Sterling will employ about 30 people.

Goodwill stores generate funds that pay for employment training programs, job placement and other community-based programs, with 94 cents of every dollar earned going toward those causes.

There are more than 3,200 Goodwill stores in North America. Despite online shopping becoming well established many years ago, Goodwill only fully entered e-commerce less than two years ago, with GoodwillFinds.com.

In its fiscal 2022-2023 year, Goodwill aided 22,000 people with job searches and placed more than 6,300 people into employment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.