‘Remarkable first’ as Goodwill partnership brings affordable housing to Arlington

The Goodwill on S. Glebe Road has for decades been one of busiest locations in the D.C. area for Goodwill of Greater Washington. Soon, that store will be rebuilt, and its rebirth will not only bring a bigger store, but also a place to call home for families struggling financially.

The store will be redeveloped as a mixed-use six-story building that will provide more than 100 affordable housing units.

“This is a remarkable first,” said Arlington County Board Vice Chair Takis Karantonis.

The redevelopment plan approved by the Arlington County Board last weekend is the first of its kind for the nonprofit which has 21 area retail stores.

“We’re really the first Goodwill in the country that has done a development such as this over a Goodwill store,” said Catherine Meloy, president and CEO of Goodwill of Greater Washington.

The project is a joint venture between Goodwill, nonprofit developer Affordable Homes & Communities (AHC) and Arlington County and will have a total of 128 units that will be offered below market-rent rates to families in need.

“We’re really proud that 94 of those apartments will be family size units that are two and three bedrooms,” said Josh Childs, a development manager with AHC.

The housing units will sit atop a new Goodwill store and donation center, which Meloy said can accept double the amount of donations of the current store.

In addition to the new store and the affordable housing, planners said it will also meet another need. The building will include a 3,000-square-foot child care center that can be used by both Goodwill employees and residents.

“Both the workers and the residents at this site will have this child care center that I think will really be a catalyst for stability, more economic opportunity, and great quality education, before pre-K kicks in,” said Childs.

Karantonis said the county’s affordable housing investment fund will help fund the project, which he said uniquely meets some important needs in Arlington.

“This is a triple win for Arlington, in many ways, a combination of socially responsible retail with affordable housing and affordable child care,” Karantonis said.

Meloy said the new store will provide more employment opportunities, as the staff will increase by 30 employees. Meloy said this project will serve as a pilot for both Goodwill and others.

“This is going to be looked upon, not only by not-for-profits, but for-profits. … This is something that can happen in other communities,” Meloy said.

Goodwill, according to Meloy, is currently searching for a temporary location near the existing store to move to while the construction is completed.

The goal is to break ground on the new development by the summer of 2025. The new store would then open in 2026 with the housing units coming online in 2027.

While Meloy admitted they’ve already begun thinking about other stores which could be used for similar projects, the focus right now is bringing this important project to life.

“We are truly not only eliminating barriers, but we are also providing a future for families,” Meloy said.

