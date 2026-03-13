Arlington Diocese wants you to unplug from your phone and social media for Lent

During the period of Lent, many Christians choose to give up something in their life to remind them to focus on their faith and reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus at Easter.

During the period of Lent, many Christians choose to give up something in their life to remind them to focus on their faith and reflect on the sacrifice of Jesus at Easter.

Many people give up food or a certain habit. Others give up sweets or using foul language.

Local Catholics who are part of the diocese of Arlington are being asked to make an even larger commitment this weekend.

Deacon Marques Silva of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington has introduced the “Diocesan Days of Unplugging,” where church members are encouraged to “walk away, to whatever degree we’re able to, from our phones and social media.”

The event runs March 13-15. Lent lasts for 40 days, starting on Ash Wednesday through Easter Sunday on April 5.

Silva said the diocese isn’t against technology or social media, but sees the growing issue of “doomscrolling” and mental health problems

“What we’re trying to encourage and help people understand, is that excessive screen time, it’s something that affects us all,” he said. “We need … that rest and recharging, and this opportunity can help us capture that.”

Silva said it’s important during Lent to mentally, physically and spiritually prepare for Easter and spend more time in prayer and reflection.

“Connecting not only with our family, our friends, our community, but also ourselves,” he said. “The denying of things is ordered to that intention of right order in our life, to God Himself.”

The diocese asked laypeople on its website if they’re spending more time with our devices than with God and are we investing more time on social media than on nurturing in-person relationships within our communities?

Silva is urging people to take these questions to prayer: “It can reorient us to God and it reminds us of our needs.”

Silva said he’s participated in weekends with teenagers who give up their phones and sometimes feel they don’t want to go back.

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