Man dead, 2 seriously injured after apparent knife fight in Arlington

One man was killed and two others seriously injured Wednesday evening after an apparent knife fight in the Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood of Ashton Heights.

One man was killed and two others seriously injured Wednesday evening after an apparent knife fight in the Arlington, Virginia, neighborhood of Ashton Heights.

Police said they responded at around 5:11 p.m. to a business in the 200 block of N. Glebe Road for a reported assault. Once officers arrived, they found two men with several lacerations outside the business, and another man dead inside.

The two found outside were taken to the hospital, where they remained Thursday, with injuries considered life-threatening.

According to the Arlington County Police Department’s initial investigation, the man who wound up dead initiated the assault and was the “primary aggressor.” Police recovered several knives during the course of the investigation, the department said in a news release.

Police asked anyone with information or surveillance footage that may help them to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Homicide/Robbery Unit at 703-228-4180 or by email. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 866-411-8477.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.