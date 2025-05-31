Weekend road closures take over DC, Virginia as Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic kicks off

This weekend, you might encounter a detour or two in the District or in Arlington, Virginia, for the Amazon Armed Forces Cycling Classic.

The following areas will be closed to traffic on Sunday for the Armed Forces Cycling Classic Clarendon Cup from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Wilson Boulevard from North Edgewood Street to North Highland Street

Wilson Boulevard from 10th Street North to Washington Boulevard

North Fillmore Street from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard

Clarendon Boulevard from Washington Boulevard to North Edgewood Street

Washington Boulevard from Kirkwood Road to North Garfield Street

Washington Boulevard from North Garfield Street to 10th Street North (westbound only)

North Highland Street from Washington Boulevard to 13th Street North

North Garfield Street from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard

Wilson Boulevard from North Highland Street to Washington Boulevard, will close earlier, starting at 3 a.m.

There will be no access to Clarendon Boulevard from North Fillmore Street. On North Highland Street, access to the public parking garage in the 1300 block of N. Highland Street will be available to the public.

