2 hospitalized, including teen in critical condition, after shooting in Aurora Highlands

Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting in a residential building in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood of Virginia, according to Arlington County police.

Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting in a residential building in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood of Virginia, according to Arlington County police.

A teenage boy who was wounded was in “critical but stable condition.” A man had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, according to police.

Officers were called to the shooting in a residential building in the 1600 block of S. Eads Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police said there was an argument in the hallway of the building with a group of people.

No arrests have been made. Officers remained on the scene late Saturday night “investigating the circumstances of the shooting,” according to authorities.

A suspect, described as a male wearing black clothing, fled the scene and police are looking for him.

A map of the shooting location can be seen below.

WTOP’s Terik King contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.