Va. man charged with murder in stabbing at Pentagon City shopping center

A Virginia man was charged Monday with second-degree murder in the now-fatal Dec. 14 stabbing of an Arlington woman.

The second-degree murder charge against Leonardo Reyes, 23, stems from the stabbing of Iman Gaye, 26. Gaye died in the hospital from her injuries early Monday.

Reyes had initially been charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and child abuse since the stabbing caused injuries to Gaye and a toddler.

Arlington County police said the stabbing took place as Gaye was walking on a sidewalk outside a Target in the Westpost shopping center while holding the toddler.

The child was treated at a hospital and released Dec. 23. A second child had been on scene when the stabbing happened but was not injured.

According to police, Reyes and Gaye knew each other.

Reyes is being held at the Arlington County jail without bond.

