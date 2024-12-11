Man shot by Arlington police in struggle at Rosslyn Metro station has died

A man who Arlington police say displayed a knife has died after he was shot by an officer at the Rosslyn Metro station.

On Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., Arlington County police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area of the Safeway grocery store in Rosslyn. According to investigators, a man took out a knife while talking to store employees, then left the scene.

Responding officers found a person matching the description of the suspect from the grocery store at the Rosslyn Metro station and attempted to arrest him. A struggle ensued, the man pulled out a knife and an officer shot him, according to a police news release.

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Two officers were taken to area hospitals, one with injuries that are not life-threatening and the other for medical evaluation. They’ve both been released.

The knife has been recovered from the scene.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo, who reported from the scene Tuesday, said tattered and bloody clothes could be seen on the ground outside the station.

