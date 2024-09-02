Live Radio
Suspects wielding hammers and fire extinguisher rob jewelry store in Pentagon City mall

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

September 2, 2024, 2:40 PM

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are looking for three suspects who are accused of deploying a fire extinguisher, smashing a jewelry display case with hammers and making off with jewelry in a Sunday smash-and-grab robbery inside a Pentagon City mall.

Officers responded to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, police discovered no shots had been fired, but that a jewelry store had been robbed. No injuries were reported, according to Alli Shorb, spokeswoman for Arlington County police.

She described the suspects as three males in their late teens wearing all black clothing. Police believe the suspects ran away after the robbery.

“We’re certainly asking the public, if they saw anything, or were in the mall when the incident occurred, to please reach out to us if you have any information that would aid in our investigation,” Shorb said.

The mall was closed for about 30 minutes as police collected evidence from the robbery, she said. Investigators have asked anyone with information to call the department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or send a tip via email.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this report.

