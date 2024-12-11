Arlington National Cemetery prepares for annual Wreaths Across America

The annual Wreaths Across America comes back to Arlington National Cemetery this weekend. But the cemetery need volunteers to lay wreaths on every gravesite.

One of the D.C. area’s most hallowed holiday traditions is coming up this weekend, and they need volunteers to help make it happen. Hundreds of thousands of wreaths will be laid at Arlington National Cemetery for the annual Wreaths Across America.

“It’s just wonderful for the public to come in and pay honor and respect to those who served,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of the Office of Army Cemeteries.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday, and there are four ways to enter: the main entrance on Memorial Avenue, the Ord and Weitzel pedestrian gate across from the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, or a gate off Columbia Pike. Department of Defense passholders can enter through Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.

Volunteers will also need to bring their ID. The cemetery will have the usual security and screening process. Bring comfortable shoes if you plan to volunteer; there may be a lot of walking on the 600-acre cemetery. But organizers say it’s all worth it.

“It’s very heartfelt just for anyone that comes here just to see the honor and respect and the acknowledgment of our service members’ sacrifice and service,” said Durham-Aguilera.

Road closures

With road closures to accommodate Wreaths Across America, drivers are advised to take different routes to decrease road congestion and delays.

Arlington County police said the following roads will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to around 2 p.m.:

Marshall Drive, between N. Meade Street and Route 110, will be closed and restricted to authorized traffic only.

N. Meade Street will be closed from 14th Street N. to Marshall Drive, except for local residents.

Columbia Pike will be closed from S. Joyce Street to Rotary Road and limited to authorized traffic only.

Northbound S. Eads Street, between 15th Street S. and 18th Street S., will be closed from 6-6:45 a.m.

Be on the lookout for other road closures in locations along Interstate 395, the George Washington Parkway, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall and the Pentagon Reservation.

Arlington police said those closures will be put in place by other law enforcement agencies: U.S. Park Police, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Police and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

Motorists will not be allowed to park their vehicles on the shoulders of Route 110 and Washington Boulevard or they will be towed, according to Arlington police.

