Team USA House DJ gives a look at what goes on in Paris

An Arlington, Virginia-based DJ has been pumping up the crowds and American Olympians while they have competed in Paris for the past two weeks.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Team USA’s house DJ gives inside look at what goes on in Paris

An Arlington, Virginia-based DJ has been pumping up the crowds and American Olympians while competing in Paris for the past two weeks.

James Morrison, also known as TMMPO, is the DJ for Team USA House, the Olympians home away from home.

“It is humbling. It’s inspiring. … I never thought … for me to land here and to end up here and be supporting in this capacity,” marveled Morrison.

Morrison is no stranger to pumping up crowds at sporting events. For the past 10 years, he has been the official DJ for athletics at Virginia Tech, his alma mater.

“I bleed maroon and orange as much as I bleed red, white and blue,” Morrison said.

Through those experiences, he was tapped to be Team USA’s DJ.

For nearly 12 hours a day, he is spinning for the fans and athletes who visit the facility set up in an old stock exchange.

This is the first year that fans have been allowed to buy tickets and attend events and watch parties in the Team USA House.

“Ninety-five percent of them are all new for that day. So that just brings fresh energy. And it’s really just been a real opportunity,” Morrison said.

Traditionally, Olympians, their families, Olympic alumni and invited guests came to the previous houses. He said there they find cohesion, cheer on the U.S., but also have that taste of home.

Morrison described this year’s version as “the wildest home stadium you possibly could have in a completely away country.”

He said events like fellow Virginian Noah Lyles’ 100 meter victory was one of the most electric moments at the Team USA House. He said everyone ignored the stage with the MC and DJ and focused entirely on the screen showing the race.

It is also a place for Olympians to support and encourage their countrymen.

“Men’s rowing really sticks out. … These dudes are a foot taller than me, and they’re all just hyping the moment up. They’re yelling at the top of their lungs for the track event that’s going on.”

In between events they will have Olympian interviews and even demonstrations.

“We’ve had a fencing demo,” he said. “It is really cool when you actually understand the mechanics,” Morrison said of the learning experience.

He told WTOP the most touching behind-the-scenes moment that he witnessed at Team USA House is the presentations of the Order of Ikkos.

“It’s where they (an Olympic medalist) get to present a medallion to someone special in their journey,” he said.

“They’re the best in the world at their craft and they get to take that moment and highlight someone else. So that’s been incredibly special.”

He said being in Paris has shown the very human side of these Games.

“I used to always say that music is something that like unifies everyone. And the Olympics, it is a single, unifying event for the entire world.”

He highly encouraged anyone who has not attended the Olympics to head to Los Angeles in 2028.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.