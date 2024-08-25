‘She’s such an inspiration’: Swimmer Torri Huske returns home to Arlington as an Olympic gold medalist

Fans of the 21-year-old Virginia native held up homemade signs and cheered as she arrived at her Welcome Home Celebration in a convertible.

Hundreds gathered at Long Bridge Aquatics & Fitness Center in Arlington, Virginia, Sunday not to swim but to welcome home star swimmer and two-time Olympian Torri Huske.

People held up homemade signs and cheered as the 21-year-old Virginia native entered the Welcome Home Celebration on a convertible. During the ceremony, Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey read a proclamation, and then Huske’s Arlington Aquatic Club Head Coach Evan Stiles spoke.

When it was the Olympian’s turn to speak, she thanked the community for their support and said Arlington helped make her who she is today.

“Even though my journey has been a lot of hard work and, at times, it has been really difficult, I’ve loved doing it,” Huske told the crowd. “And I want you all to know [that] if you find something you love to do, and you work hard at it, you can go farther than you ever imagined.”

The Yorktown High School graduate won five medals at the Paris Olympics, including three gold and two silvers. No one else on Team USA earned that many medals.

“Even when I’m thousands of miles away competing, I feel your love and support, and I’m so incredibly grateful for it,” she said. “It was such an honor representing not only my country but all of you.”

Arlington native Torri Huske poses for photos with her newly-won gold medals during a Welcome Home Celebration event. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui The two-time Olympian stayed for hours, taking photographs and signing autographs. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui Swimming fans of all ages turned out in Arlington, Va., to welcome home Torri Huske, who just returned victorious from the Paris 2024 Olympics with five medals, three gold and two silver. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui During the ceremony, Arlington County Board Chair Libby Garvey read a proclamation in honor of Torri Huske. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui As a part of the event, each child was asked to bring a nonperishable canned food donation to support the Arlington Food Assistance Center. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui Many of the children who came to see Torri Huske are also swimmers. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui Swimmer and Arlington native Torri Huske holds her gold medal from the 2024 Paris Olympics while posing for a photo with a fan during a welcome home celebration event. (WTOP/Linh Bui) WTOP/Linh Bui ( 1 /7) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Huske stayed for hours, taking photographs and signing autographs.

Many were children and swimmers motivated by her story.

“She’s such an inspiration,” said Elizabeth Pilot. “Watching her makes me want to be better myself.”

“It’s really cool because I have a role model that lives really close to me,” said Ava Jones.

“I just want to tell her how much I love her and how much I look up to her,” Juliana Wyss said. “She’s a sign of inspiration that if you put your mind to something, you can do it.”

As a part of the event, Huske had asked each child to bring a nonperishable canned food donation to support the Arlington Food Assistance Center.

