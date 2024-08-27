Arlington’s fire department is first in the state to invest in state-of-the-art heart monitors

The Arlington County Fire Department in Virginia is rolling out new technology that it says can help save lives during medical emergencies.

The LIFEPAK 35 cardiac monitor/defibrillator allows for continuous CPR, without interruption. It also sends a livestream of the cardiac incident to the hospital “so we can get the victim into the (catheterization laboratory) a lot faster than we could previously,” Capt. Justin Lucas said.

He added that the device’s digital touch screen will appeal to the department’s younger first responders.

Arlington’s fire department is the first in the state to acquire LIFEPAK 35 monitors. Department spokesperson Capt. Nate Hiner said the department spent $3.6 million for 37 LIFEPAK units as well as 19 LUCAS chest compression systems and 12 CR2 defibrillators.

Hiner said the department’s current cardiac monitors, also by manufacturer Stryker, have aged out. The new ones offer features and upgrades that will expedite and enhance critical care, he said.

“Arlington County Fire Department runs tens of thousands of medical calls per year, and every day, day in, day out, 365, these devices will be utilized,” Hiner said. “Just like technology changes with phones … medical technology changes as well.”

Capt. Lucas told WTOP every fire truck and ambulance will be outfitted with the new equipment, and it will take two months to train staff.

The device received FDA approval in April.

