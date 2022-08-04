WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
‘Like an explosion’: At least 8 hurt as car crashes into building in Arlington

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 8:40 PM

A car crashes into an Arlington, Virginia, restaurant on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

WTOP/David Dildine
Fire crews and police investigate a fire caused by a car crashing into a building on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

WTOP/David Dildine
At least four people have been seriously hurt after a car slammed into a building Friday evening in Arlington, Virginia.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
The police told WTOP the crash happened at North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard at the Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant just before 7 p.m.

WTOP/Kyle Cooper
(1/4)

At least eight are hurt after a car slammed into a building Friday evening in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington County police told WTOP the crash happened at North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard at the Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant just before 7 p.m.

Four of the injured have critical injuries and four have injuries that are not life-threatening, police said in an update Friday night. Six people were treated on the scene and released.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who is on the scene, spoke to server Mary Reilly who was inside when the crash happened and she described it as “like an explosion.”

Police do not yet know why the car crashed.

All lanes of Wilson Boulevard and Clarendon Boulevard are blocked between N. Veitch Street and N. Rhodes Street. North Courthouse Road is closed from 14th Street North to Wilson Boulevard.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.


Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP News for updates.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

