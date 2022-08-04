‘Like an explosion’: At least 8 hurt as car crashes into building in Arlington

Four people have been seriously hurt after a car slammed into a building Friday evening in Arlington, Virginia.

At least eight are hurt after a car slammed into a building Friday evening in Arlington, Virginia.

Arlington County police told WTOP the crash happened at North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard at the Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant just before 7 p.m.

.@ARLnowDOTcom Please keep the all the injured in your thoughts and prayers. Thanks to .@ArlingtonVaPD and .@ArlingtonVaFD for their quick response. We are devastated. — Irelands Four Courts (@irelands4courts) August 12, 2022

Four of the injured have critical injuries and four have injuries that are not life-threatening, police said in an update Friday night. Six people were treated on the scene and released.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper, who is on the scene, spoke to server Mary Reilly who was inside when the crash happened and she described it as “like an explosion.”

Police do not yet know why the car crashed.

All lanes of Wilson Boulevard and Clarendon Boulevard are blocked between N. Veitch Street and N. Rhodes Street. North Courthouse Road is closed from 14th Street North to Wilson Boulevard.

It's not clear what led to the crash.

Fire in the 2000 block of Wilson Blvd. in Arlington (Brooklyn Bagel?). First responders on scene. Wilson and Clarendon Blvd closed in both directions at Courthouse. @WTOP @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/qC277XA4if — Kevin M. Morris (he/him/his) (@morriskevinm) August 12, 2022

Huge fire at Ireland Four Courts right now @WTOP @ArlingtonVaFD. Windows were broken and people were laying on the ground outside. pic.twitter.com/zMVTbs968u — Sarah (@sarcchang) August 12, 2022



