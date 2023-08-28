73-year-old female inmate dies at Arlington County Detention Center

Officials say a 73-year-old female inmate died on Sunday morning after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the Arlington County Detention Center in Virginia.

In a news release, the Arlington County Police Department said 73-year-old Aboneesh Woldegeorges was discovered unresponsive in her cell by deputies at the detention center around 7:02 a.m. on Sunday. Resuscitation efforts by the deputies were attempted before Arlington Fire & Rescue units arrived on the scene and transported her to Virginia Hospital Center, where she was declared dead.

The elderly inmate had been arrested and charged with trespassing by the Washington Airports Authority on Aug. 13. She was awaiting transport to Loudoun County for Failure to Appear charges related to another trespassing incident.

No official cause of death, medical history of Woldegeorges or timeline leading up to her death have been released.

Police say that the family has been notified of her death and that an investigation is underway through the department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.