Location for pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City to Reagan National Airport OK’d by Arlington Co. Board

The bridge will connect the area to Reagan National Airport, making the downtown area only a short walk away to hop on a flight. However, it is not expected to be finished until 2028 at the earliest.

The Arlington County Board in Virginia has approved a location and a preliminary budget for the pedestrian bridge coming to Crystal City, Virginia.

The bridge will connect the area to Reagan National Airport, making the downtown area only a short walk away to hop on a flight.

Amazon’s selection of Arlington for the location of its second headquarters accelerated plans to put in the pedestrian bridge.

“This is really gonna be an incredibly exciting feature,” said Arlington County Board chairman Christian Dorsey. “I have no doubt that it will look amazing but more importantly, it’ll be a pretty signature element of connectivity that you see in few places elsewhere.”

The Arlington County Board unanimously approved a location for the bridge on Saturday and agreed to spend about $4.2 million on the preliminary engineering work.

Dorsey said that the goal of the connection is to “enhance connectivity” for non-car travel between Crystal City and the airport.

The pedestrian bridge will cross George Washington Memorial Parkway, connecting the Virginia Railway Express south entrance station and 2011 Crystal Drive building to the airport.

The bridge coincides with the still-developing National Landing, which will soon open the first part of Amazon’s second headquarters.

The final budget for the bridge has not yet been released.

It is not expected to be finished until 2028 at the earliest.