Amazon HQ2 construction put on hold

Amazon has put the next phase of its HQ2 construction in Arlington, Virginia, on hold, a decision that comes after the largest job cuts in the company's history.

The second phase of new construction, known as PenPlace, includes four office buildings, one of which is a unique Helix-shaped building.

Amazon is set to begin moving employees into the first phase of new construction for HQ2 in Arlington, known as Metropolitan Park this June. It currently has about 8,000 employees working in leased office space in Crystal City.

“We’re always evaluating space plans to make sure they fit our business needs and to create a great experience for employees, and since Met Park will have space to accommodate more than 14,000 employees, we’ve decided to shift the groundbreaking of PenPlace (the second phase of HQ2) out a bit,” Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate John Schoettler said in a statement to WTOP.

“Our second headquarters has always been a multi-year project, and we remain committed to Arlington, Virginia, and the greater Capital Region … We appreciate the support of all our partners and neighbors, and look forward to continuing to work together in the years ahead.”

No timeline for proceeding with construction was provided.

Amazon announced a total of 18,000 layoffs in recent months. The company says the decision to put PenPlace construction on hold is not the result or indicative of any job eliminations.

JBG Smith is the developer for both Metropolitan Park and PenPlace. It is also the owner of the Crystal City offices Amazon is currently leasing.

Amazon had pledged at lease 25,000 jobs in Northern Virginia over the next decade, as part of Virginia’s massive incentives package for Amazon choosing Northern Virginia for HQ2. The e-commerce company initially planned to split HQ2 operations between Arlington and New York City, but canceled the New York City plans after a backlash of objections from lawmakers and activists there over the size of government incentives being offered.

