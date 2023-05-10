Pedestrian bridge linking Crystal City and Reagan National Airport set to move forward

Arlington County is set to endorse a plan for a pedestrian bridge that would create a direct five-minute-walk between a future VRE station in Crystal City and Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The Arlington Board is set to endorse plans to build a girder-style bridge that would connect the entrance of a future Virginia Railway Express station at 2011 Crystal Drive to DCA’s Terminal 2, tying in with the Mount Vernon Trail, and crossing over the George Washington Parkway, to provided a straight-shot for pedestrians, bicyclists and micro-mobility users.

The bridge coincides with the still-developing National Landing, which will soon open the first part of Amazon’s second headquarters.

Last year, the county trumpeted that the new bridge “would make National Landing the only downtown in the country with its main street within a comfortable 5-minute walk from a major airport.”

According to the agenda item for Saturday’s meeting, the board is expected to endorse the route of the bridge and award a $4.2 million contract to a Boston-based civil engineering firm, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc. to begin preliminary designs.