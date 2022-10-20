RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Virginia restaurant community holds fundraiser to support pub after fiery crash

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

October 20, 2022, 2:21 PM

The Falls Church, Virginia, restaurant community is coming together to support Ireland’s Four Courts restaurant and pub after a fiery August crash that left 15 people injured.

The Crawl for the Courts fundraiser to support the rebuilding of the restaurant and its employees is being supported by six neighboring restaurants and bars.

Vouchers will be available for purchase on the day of the event at each participating restaurant. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Tickets are $100 per person, and all of the proceeds will be presented to Ireland’s Four Courts. The patrons who come out to support the community effort can present their voucher to enjoy a bite and a drink special at any of the six participating restaurants.

The six participating restaurants and bars are:

A GoFundMe page on behalf of the restaurant’s repairs has already raised over $95,000.

