Arrest made in Turks and Caicos in shooting death of Arlington NAACP VP

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

October 11, 2022, 6:47 PM

Police in the Turks and Caicos Islands have made an arrest in last week’s shooting death of an Arlington, Virginia, man killed while on vacation.

Kent Carter, a vice president of the Arlington branch of the NAACP, was killed Oct. 2, when suspected drug gangs opened fire on a car returning him and others to their hotel after a jet-skiing outing.

A local business operator also in the vehicle was killed, and a police officer responding to the attack was shot and seriously wounded.

“The shooting incidents of last Sunday, the second of October, remain very shocking … in the last seven days an arrest has been made of a person of interest who remains in custody,” said Trevor Botting, police commissioner of the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Botting said the British territory is receiving additional police resources from the Bahamas in its effort to counter a recent surge in gun violence perpetrated by rival drug gangs battling over turf.

