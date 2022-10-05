HURRICANE IAN: Biden visiting Florida | Some schools closed indefinitely | Son rescues mom from floodwaters | Fla.'s teetering insurance sector | Photos
Arlington NAACP VP shot dead while visiting Turks and Caicos

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

October 5, 2022, 2:40 PM

A Northern Virginia NAACP leader was shot dead Sunday while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Local police said Kent Carter, vice president of the NAACP’s Arlington branch, was killed when gang members opened fire on a vehicle in which Carter and other visitors had been touring the island.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports Carter had been visiting the Turks and Caicos Islands to celebrate his 40th birthday. In a tweet, NAACP Arlington said it mourned Carter’s “tragic and unexpected loss.”

Trevor Botting, the British overseas territory’s police commissioner, blamed gang violence for the shooting that killed Carter and a local tour guide.

“I believe the original attack was targeted and carried out by armed gang members who act without conscience, who have no regard for life and who are hellbent on causing indiscriminate harm and misery,” Botting said Monday. “This violence, we know, is linked to drug supply and is fueled by revenge, turf wars and retribution.”

Botting said tour guides and visitors, including Carter, were heading back from an excursion when they came under fire from “armed criminals” in another vehicle, killing Carter and a member of a local business.

An officer with the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force was seriously wounded in a gunfight while attempting to intercept the shooters’ car before it escaped. Images shared on Facebook showed a police vehicle’s windshield riddled with bullet holes.

A suspect was later found dead after the shootout with police. Five other people were injured.

“The incident which occurred on the date mentioned above is one that is rare and does not reflect who we are as a people,” the Turks and Caicos government said in a statement.

“On behalf of the government and people of these islands, we extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the victim.”

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

