UK dispatches police, ship to fight gangs in Turks & Caicos

The United Kingdom says it has deployed a ship and specialized police to the Turks and Caicos Islands to fight a spike in violence.

Two dozen specialists who were stationed in the Bahamas arrived Friday on the archipelago, while the Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker with a helicopter is en route and will be used as a platform for operations, said the U.K.’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The archipelago of some 58,000 people has reported 15 fatal shootings since early September.

Among the victims is Kent Carter, an NAACP leader from Virginia, who was killed Oct. 2 while on vacation.

