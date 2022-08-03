3 remain hospitalized following crash at Arlington restaurant

Police in Arlington continue to investigate why a ride-share driver slammed his vehicle into the building of a restaurant, injuring at least 15 people, last Friday.

Police in Arlington, Virginia, continue to investigate why a ride-share driver slammed his vehicle into the building of a restaurant, injuring at least 15 people last Friday.

Arlington police said Monday they do not believe the crash at Ireland’s Four Courts, in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard, was intentional, nor that alcohol was a factor. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, the police said.

Several people were hurt, including nine people who were taken to a hospital on Friday. Police said three of those people are still in the hospital — one has critical injuries and two are in “stable condition.”

The driver and passenger of the ride-share both had injuries that were not life-threatening; they were taken to the hospital.

Engineers said Friday that the building was structurally sound but could not be inhabited for now.

A GoFundMe page launched on behalf of the restaurant has raised nearly $70,000 as of Monday night.

Anyone with more information on what happened should email Det. K. Stahl at kstahl@arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-7145.