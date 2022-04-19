RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
Info sought after crow found shot with blow gun in Arlington

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 19, 2022, 10:39 PM

An animal welfare advocate organization is asking Arlington, Virginia, residents for information after a crow was found shot with a blow gun.

It happened Tuesday morning in the Fairlington area. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington (AWLA) said it received several calls about a crow that had been shot.

The league’s animal control officers found the crow and brought it to the league’s office, where staff cut off the barb from the dart and applied basic wound care, a news release from the AWLA said.

The crow will undergo surgery to remove the dart, but the league said there is a chance the crow would not survive.

Crows are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Act, the league said. It’s asking anyone who may have seen what happened to call AWLA’s Animal control team at 703-931-9241.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

