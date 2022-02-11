Police find ‘no credible evidence’ behind Yorktown High School shooting threat

A school shooting threat called into Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday posed 'no credible threat' to school safety, according to the Arlington County police.

A school shooting threat called into Yorktown High School, in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday posed “no credible threat” to school safety, according to the Arlington County police.

Police said the anonymous threat came from out of state, and found no evidence of a crime inside the school.

“Yesterday’s response highlights how seriously the Arlington County Police Department takes reports of potential violence within our community,” said Chief Andy Penn in a release Friday.

“I recognize incidents involving threats have significant impacts on the wellbeing of all involved. I want to thank the Yorktown High School students, staff, parents and community members for their patience and support during yesterday’s incident.”

Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, school officials got an anonymous call from someone claiming to be a student, who threatened to “shoot up” the school.

The school then contacted the police.

When officers arrived, they “made telephone contact with the suspect, who reported he was armed, had taken two hostages inside a bathroom in the school and was making threats to harm them,” Arlington Police said in the statement.

Police said a search of the school’s bathrooms resulted in no evidence of the suspect’s claims.

The threat initially placed the school on lockdown. Then, students were evacuated to nearby Knights of Columbus to be reunited with their families.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The threat came after several teens were charged this week in connection with a series of bomb threats called into D.C. schools.