Arlington high school evacuated after phone threat about shooting

Students at Yorktown High School in Arlington, Virginia, were evacuated Thursday afternoon after the school received an anonymous phone threat about a possible shooting at the school.

At around 6:30 p.m., the school wrote on Twitter that, “Everyone is safe at this time and there were no injuries.”

The school was initially put on lockdown. Students were eventually taken to nearby Knights of Columbus to be reunited with their parents.

Arlington County Police are investigating the threat, which came in about 1:30 p.m.

Several threats have also been reported at multiple D.C. schools this week.