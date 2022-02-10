DC teens charged after bomb threats made against District schools

A 16-year-old boy from Southeast has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats for multiple bomb threats made against D.C. schools Wednesday.

D.C. police made the announcement Thursday.

Later Thursday, they said in a tweet that another 16-year-old boy, this one from Northwest, has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats in connection to a bomb threat at KIPP DC College Preparatory, one of the schools that received threats on Wednesday.

D.C. police said they’re still working with federal partners to investigate the incidents.

Authorities are investigating threats at eight District schools Wednesday, which came a day after Dunbar High School was evacuated due to a bomb threat.

D.C. police said they are looking into threats at Dunbar, Theodore Roosevelt and Ron Brown high schools, as well as KIPP DC College Preparatory, IDEA Public Charter School, Seed Public Charter School, McKinley Tech High School and Friendship Public Charter School.

No hazardous materials were found at any of the schools, police said.