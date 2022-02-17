OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Top photos
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington Co. schools to…

Arlington Co. schools to end student mask requirement March 1

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Arlington County, Virginia, school system says it plans to follow a new state law that enables parents to choose whether to have their kids wear masks in school.

In a presentation posted ahead of Thursday’s school board meeting, the school system said it will require masks until March 1, the deadline for schools to comply with the new law.

In the presentation, the county wrote that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masking in K-12 settings, but that the newly signed Senate bill 739 “allows for parents to elect for their child to opt out of wearing a mask at school beginning March 1.”

Students will still be required to wear a mask on buses of a federal mask requirement on public transit, the school system said. It said as of Feb. 14, the county is experiencing high coronavirus community transmission as defined by the CDC.

The school system also said it’s urging students and staff to continue opting in for weekly school testing.

During the board meeting, board members also voted to pause the school system’s virtual learning program for next school year. Superintendent Francisco Duran said there are concerns that the current program is not offering the full range of academic and socio-emotional services for students that school officials hoped.

School board member David Priddy agreed, calling the current structure for virtual learning is “not a sustainable program with a concrete foundation that will remain for years to come.”

In a presentation, Chief of School Support Kimberley Graves said time is needed to engage in planning and program development to propose a comprehensive framework for a future virtual learning option program.

“I cannot responsibly continue this program and expect it to magically work without putting the time and the care to do it right,” school board member Cristina Diaz-Torres said before her vote. “I’m optimistic that we can with the time, and with the care, with everyone’s engagement here, we are going to come up with something that is exceptional.”

Even with the pause, however, student with medical exemptions will still be able to receive virtual instruction learning services.

Virginia school systems shifting, reviewing mask guidelines

Other Northern Virginia school systems are still trying to determine how to move forward with mitigation strategies in schools.

After a judge’s ruling banned Loudoun County Public Schools from enforcing its mask mandate, masks became optional in schools on Thursday. The school system initially announced plans to lift its mask requirement Feb. 22.

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park schools have also ended their mask mandates, InsideNova reported. A Prince William County spokeswoman didn’t respond to WTOP’s request for comment, but Superintendent LaTanya McDade said in a memo to families that an update is planned for Friday.

Fairfax County Public Schools said Wednesday it was reviewing the law, and school board members convened for a closed session Thursday afternoon. It’s unclear when an announcement will follow.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the legislation, SB739, on Wednesday afternoon, saying at a signing ceremony in Richmond that lawmakers are “reaffirming the rights that we know all parents have.” It enables parents to “elect for [their] child to not wear a mask while on school property,” regardless of guidance from local school boards or state agencies.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this story. 

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

USPS seeks ability to gather COVID-19 vaccination, testing data from workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up