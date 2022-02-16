Loudoun Co. school system announces plan to lift mask requirement as Youngkin signs mandate ban into law

Several Northern Virginia school systems are taking a wait-and-see approach to a new law that bans mask mandates in state…

Several Northern Virginia school systems are taking a wait-and-see approach to a new law that bans mask mandates in state schools, while one has announced plans to roll back its requirement.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed the legislation, SB739, on Wednesday afternoon, saying at a signing ceremony in Richmond that lawmakers are “reaffirming the rights that we know all parents have.” It enables parents to “elect for [their] child to not wear a mask while on school property,” regardless of guidance from local school boards or state agencies.

School districts have until March 1 to comply. Many have kept mask requirements in schools, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that recommends masks for K-12 students, regardless of vaccination status.

Loudoun County became the first to roll back restrictions, announcing in a statement Wednesday that masks will become optional in schools beginning Feb. 22.

In a letter to families earlier this week, Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system is reviewing the new law and will have an update on Friday. School Board Chairman Babur Lateef has called for an “off ramp” to masking in the county.

Arlington Schools Superintendent Francisco Duran said in a tweet that the county will present a plan regarding easing mask requirements at Thursday’s school board meeting.

And Fairfax County Public Schools, the state’s largest school system, said in a statement it’s “reviewing what this means for FCPS, as local health metrics continue to improve.” It recently announced a plan to remove its mask requirement once the county reaches seven consecutive days of moderate community transmission as defined by the CDC.

The future of masking in schools has been a contentious issue in recent weeks, with some states such as Illinois, New Jersey, Oregon and Connecticut recently announcing plans to lift masking requirements in school settings.

David Dowdy, an associate professor in the department of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said it’s going to be difficult for school systems to enforce mask mandates when transmission gets very low.

“At some point in time, hopefully, COVID-19 will become a sufficiently small public health concern at certain points in time that it doesn’t dictate how we live our lives and how our kids go to school,” Dowdy said.

Parents react

Meanwhile, Christy Hudson, with the Fairfax County Parents Association, a group of more than 2,400 parents, praised the recently-passed masking law because it enables families to “do their own individual risk assessment for their children.”

Hudson’s teenagers, she said, are “definitely ready to be done with the masks.”

“They see that inconsistency where schools are requiring masks, where they’re required to wear these masks when they’re sitting in a classroom with their peers, but then they’re not required to wear these masks right after school when they’re doing sports with the same peers,” Hudson said.

Michelle Cades, president of the Fairfax County Special Education PTA, said that despite improving metrics, making masks optional in schools is premature.

“We’re still in the middle of a pandemic,” Cades said. “I know that it’s exhausting, and that there’s a lot of compassion fatigue, and pandemic fatigue, COVID fatigue, but that doesn’t make the pandemic go away. As much as our school system, and for that matter, our governor and our legislators are trying to make decisions to please the most people they can, none of them are medical professionals or public health experts.”

Josh Folb, a high school math teacher in Arlington, said he fears the new law means the loss of local control. His students have complied with mask requirements, he said, including one who recently approached him apprehensive about the possibility of masks no longer being required in schools.

“The students understand how spread can occur,” Folb said. “Especially now with omicron, they’ve seen their friends get sick. … I’ve had friends who taught in states that didn’t have mask requirements through the entire pandemic, and they told me about how hard that was for them, and the anxiety they had. And, you know, I wonder what that’s going to look like for us.”