Arlington schools will hold vaccine clinics for kids 5-11 this week

The Northern Virginia school district is working with local health officials to offer Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine after classes.

Children aged 5 to 11 will be able to get vaccinated at four clinics hosted by Arlington Public Schools starting this Tuesday.

The Northern Virginia school district is working with local health officials to offer Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine after classes from Tuesday, Dec. 14 through Friday, Dec. 17 for all eligible children, regardless of which district they attend school in.

Clinics will be available at the following schools; walk-ins are welcome:

Tuesday, Dec. 14 : Kenmore Middle School (200 S. Carlin Springs Rd.) from 3 to 5 p.m.

: Kenmore Middle School (200 S. Carlin Springs Rd.) from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15 : Gunston Middle School (2700 S. Lang St.) from 3 to 6 p.m.

: Gunston Middle School (2700 S. Lang St.) from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16 : Hoffman-Boston Elementary School (1415 S. Queen St.) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

: Hoffman-Boston Elementary School (1415 S. Queen St.) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17: Montessori Public School of Arlington (701 S. Highland St.) from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Second doses appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first shot.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Parents need to bring an ID with them, which can be any form of identification including a driver’s license, utility bill, paystub or insurance card.

Questions can be directed to Arlington County’s COVID-19 hotline at 703-228-7999 or online at arlingtonva.us/Covid-19.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.