U.Va. expands with new Rosslyn campus

The University of Virginia is expanding in Arlington.

UVA|NOVA in Rosslyn will be the school’s campus in Northern Virginia. It also plans to branch into other sites, according to a news release.

“UVA|NOVA will be the center point of our efforts to better serve the commonwealth by bringing new academic programming and research to Northern Virginia,” University of Virginia President Jim Ryan said in a statement.

“This initiative will allow us to build on the strong foundation we have in Northern Virginia and to better meet the needs and interests of people who live and work in the region. We hope to help serve those in Northern Virginia who are looking to gain additional skills that will help further their careers.”

Gregory Fairchild, inaugural dean and CEO of UVA|NOVA, will lead the effort.

“Northern Virginia is an important economic, technological and academic hub for our commonwealth and our country,” Fairchild said in a statement.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to build on the strong commitment the University has made in the region and to work with our partners to expand our academic offerings, research operations and the physical spaces from which we will launch that important work,” Fairchild said.

To start, expanded course offerings will include the School of Engineering and Applied Science, the School of Education and Human Development, the Darden School of Business, the School of Continuing and Professional Studies, and the School of Data Science.

The University of Virginia is not only university expanding in Northern Virginia.

Virginia Tech broke ground earlier this month on a startling new building at its new Innovation Campus in Potomac Yards in Alexandria.

Both universities are not far from Amazon’s HQ2 operations, where more than 3,000 people now work.