Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Alexandria, VA News » Virginia Tech breaks ground…

Virginia Tech breaks ground on new Innovation Campus in Alexandria

Chris Cruise | ccruise@wtop.com

September 14, 2021, 9:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
State, university and city officials break ground on Virginia Tech’s new campus in Alexandria.

WTOP/Chris Cruise
Virginia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a startling new building at its new Innovation Campus in Potomac Yards in Alexandria.

WTOP/Chris Cruise
Officials break ground on the first of three planned buildings in Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

WTOP/Chris Cruise
A rendering of one of the buildings in Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Courtesy Virginia Tech
A rendering of Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Courtesy Virginia Tech
(1/5)

Virginia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a startling new building at its new Innovation Campus in Potomac Yards in Alexandria.

School and city officials are hoping the campus will become the pulsing economic center of the city for the next generation, and will attract companies from around the world, helping the region become the country’s next big technology hub.

The 300,000-square-foot building — the first of three planned buildings on the campus — will be something to behold: It’s a one-of-a-kind architectural feat, where graduate students will take courses in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said the campus “is becoming exactly what we envisioned,” and it will be “a place where academia, government and industry connect, working to solve problems through technology.”

Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson says the project took years to come to fruition, but it was worth it.

“We’re gonna have a building with state-of-the-art architecture, sustainability components that you’ve heard about, tied in with transportation.”

Wilson believes the campus will benefit the city for decades to come.

“Long after all of the companies that are partnered with this are gone, Virginia Tech will continue to be here in the city of Alexandria churning out the workforce that our Commonwealth, our community is gonna need long into the future,” Wilson said.

The building should be complete by the fall 2024.

"";
Chris Cruise

Christopher Cruise is a writer, reporter and anchor at WTOP. He has worked at The Voice of America, where he anchored newscasts for the Learning English branch. He is a backup host for Westwood’s morning radio news programs, “America in the Morning” and “First Light,” and contributes to them weekly.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CMMC changes to be announced 'very soon'

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Federal appeals court casts doubts on lawsuit challenging higher USPS rates

FDIC, State finding novel approaches to bring new technology to users

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up