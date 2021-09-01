CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Amazon will unleash more Washington-area job openings this month

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

September 1, 2021, 11:17 AM

A rendering of National Landing’s Amazon HQ2.

Amazon’s HQ2 operations in Arlington County, Virginia, have topped the 3,000-worker mark — twice the number of a year ago. Amazon still has more than 2,500 HQ2 jobs to fill, and it may fill many of them later this month.

Amazon will hire more than 40,000 corporate and tech workers and thousands of hourly positions in its operations network at its Sept. 15 Career Day, what Amazon calls America’s largest training and recruiting effort. Registration for the virtual career fairs is online.

The fairs also include thousands of career-coaching sessions.

“Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we’re hoping that Career Day gives both job seekers and current Amazon employees the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, who took over as chief executive from founder Jeff Bezos in July.

Amazon has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. It says it received more than 30 million job applications in 2020, almost double the number from 2019.

Amazon’s current HQ2 employees in Arlington are spread across several buildings in Crystal City it is leasing. Construction on its Metropolitan Park, the first phase of new construction, remains on schedule. It’s expected to open in 2023.

