Weekend cycling races close some Arlington roads

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

June 5, 2021, 4:42 AM

Some roads will be closed over the weekend in Arlington, Virginia, for two bicycle races. Here’s what you need to know.

Saturday

The Armed Forces Cycling Classic Challenge Ride in the Crystal City and Rosslyn areas will close the following roads from 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Crystal Drive, from S. 15th Street through S. 23rd Street
  • Wilson Boulevard, from N. Kent Street to the Route 110 ramp
  • Route 110, from Rosslyn to Crystal City
  • S. Clark Street, from S. 20th Street to S. 23rd Street
  • S. 20th Street, from Crystal Drive to S. Clark Street
  • S. 18th Street, from Crystal Drive to S. Bell Street
  • S. 23rd Street from Crystal Drive to S. Clark Street
  • Crystal Drive (West side), from S. 23rd Street to the Central Center Parking Garage
  • S. 12th Street and Long Bridge Drive

Arlington police said other roads may be closed as needed.

Sunday

The Armed Forces Cycling Classic’s Clarendon Cup will take place on Sunday.

The following roads in the Clarendon area will be closed from 3 a.m. until 4 p.m.:

  • Wilson Boulevard, from N. Fillmore Street to Washington Boulevard
  • Clarendon Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard to N. Fillmore Street
  • Washington Boulevard, from Wilson Boulevard to N. Highland Street
  • North Highland Street, from Wilson Boulevard to Washington Boulevard
  • North Garfield Street / N. Fillmore Street, from Wilson Boulevard to Washington Boulevard

Arlington police said other roads may be closed as needed.

Parking

Street parking in the area on Saturday and Sunday will be restricted. Drivers should look out for temporary “No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked illegally may be ticketed or towed.

Metro

Race participants and spectators are encouraged to use Metro or other forms of for-hire transportation services.

The Crystal City Metro station (Blue and Yellow lines) is located within the Armed Forces Cycling Classic racecourse at the corner of 18th Street and Clark Street.

The Clarendon Metro Station (Orange and Silver lines) is located within the Clarendon Cup Classic racecourse at the corner of Highland Street and Wilson Boulevard.

