CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington offering open scheduling…

Arlington offering open scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 27, 2021, 2:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arlington County, Virginia, is the latest of the growing number of D.C.-area jurisdictions to offer open signups for COVID-19 vaccines.

The county said in a statement Tuesday that people can directly reserve a slot at an Arlington clinic on the county website, or by searching Vaccinefinder.org.

“As we continue our work to efficiently vaccinate our residents and do so equitably, open scheduling helps remove barriers to making an appointment and ensures our community can quickly and conveniently access COVID-19 vaccines,” Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said in the statement.

The county added that people between ages 16 and 17 should look for dates with Pfizer vaccines, and that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be back in clinics in a few days.

You can also call the county Health Department at 703-228-7999, or call the statewide hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Calls to move military sexual assault cases to independent prosecutors reach a boiling point 

Sen. Hassan’s technical fix of MGT Act is a major step to overhaul latest IT modernization challenges

USPS opts for reduction in force for non-union employees in agency restructuring's final phase

Pentagon thinks it might pass a financial audit by 2028

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up