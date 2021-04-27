Arlington offering open scheduling for COVID-19 vaccines

Arlington County, Virginia, is the latest of the growing number of D.C.-area jurisdictions offering open signups for COVID-19 vaccines.

Arlington County, Virginia, is the latest of the growing number of D.C.-area jurisdictions to offer open signups for COVID-19 vaccines.

The county said in a statement Tuesday that people can directly reserve a slot at an Arlington clinic on the county website, or by searching Vaccinefinder.org.

“As we continue our work to efficiently vaccinate our residents and do so equitably, open scheduling helps remove barriers to making an appointment and ensures our community can quickly and conveniently access COVID-19 vaccines,” Arlington County Board Chair Matt de Ferranti said in the statement.

The county added that people between ages 16 and 17 should look for dates with Pfizer vaccines, and that the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be back in clinics in a few days.

You can also call the county Health Department at 703-228-7999, or call the statewide hotline at 877-VAX-IN-VA.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.