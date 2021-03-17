Marymount U. to return to in-person learning in fall

Marymount University, in Arlington, Virginia, will return to full in-person learning for the fall semester.

The university said in a statement Wednesday that it would also offer “a return to a more ‘normal’ college experience for students in regards to resident life, athletics, campus activities and more.”

The Catholic university added that there hadn’t been an active case of COVID-19 on campus since Feb. 17, and the current test positivity rate at the university is under 1%.

The university offered hybrid learning this academic year, with students on campus and remote learning options on offer, as well as social distancing in residence halls.

University President Irma Becerra said in a letter to the community on Wednesday that in the year since the pandemic shut the campus down, “We have done everything possible to keep our students and employees safe while still offering our Saints an interactive and high-quality educational experience.

Reaching this point where we can make a full return to in-person learning and living is thanks to our community members as a whole, who have all played a part in our collective success.”

Loyola details fall plans

Loyola University Maryland is preparing for the return of in-person instruction for the fall semester of 2021 with a full range of classes, athletics and other in-person events and experiences.

The school announced its plans on its website on Wednesday.

The school will have secondary plans in place in case additional steps are needed to continue to halt the spread of COVID-19, such as allowing for extra space in classrooms.

Testing will still continue to some degree, and isolation space will be available for students who are not fully vaccinated and test positive.

