CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC COVID-19 update | US ramps up vaccinations | Latest test results
Home » Arlington, VA News » Fare collection, front door…

Fare collection, front door boarding returns to Arlington buses

Matthew Delaney

January 2, 2021, 10:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Riders on the Arlington, Virginia, bus system will once again have to pay fares and enter the bus through the front door starting on Sunday.

Arlington County said that both practices were suspended by Arlington Transit (ART) last March, but fares can now be paid by either using the SmarTrip card, SmarTrip app or by exact change at the fare box, while plastic glass barriers have been installed to protect the drivers at the front of the bus.

Face masks are still required for all passengers, and fares for a one-way trip will be $2, with discounts for seniors.

ART joins other region bus systems with similar resumptions in pre-pandemic services.

Metrobus said last month that it will begin front door boarding and fare collection on Sunday too. On Monday, TheBus in Prince George’s County, Maryland will also begin its “step toward normalcy” by charging passengers and having them enter through the front of the bus.

However, Montgomery County’s RideOn bus system will continue to offer its passengers free rides and have them enter through the rear.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

Capitol has to get back to business

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up