2 coronavirus testing kiosks come to Arlington

Arlington, Virginia, is opening a pair of coronavirus testing kiosks Wednesday that aim to help limit community spread and serve areas that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The kiosks are in the parking lots of Aurora Hills Community Center and Tucker Field at Barcroft Park. The kiosks will be open everyday from noon until 8 p.m. Both kiosks are operated by the company Curative.

The test uses a mouth swab that you do yourself under the direction of an employee in the kiosk. According to a video from Curative, don’t eat, drink, smoke or use mouthwash 20 minutes before taking the test.

When you get to the booth cough three times into your elbow and then swab your mouth for at least 20 seconds covering the inside of each cheek, your gums and the top and bottom of your tongue.

You can expect to get your results two or three days later.

Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration issued a statement that tests from Curative could lead to false results, specifically false negative results.

To reduce the risk of false negative results, it is important to perform the test in accordance with its authorization and as described in the authorized labeling.

The FDA also suggested to not use the Curative test unless you are showing symptoms.

The testing is offered at no cost and does not require a doctor’s referral. If you have health insurance, your provider will be billed, but no copay will be required.

Walk-up testing is available, but you are encouraged to make an appointment on the Curative website.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.