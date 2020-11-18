CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Nearly a quarter of all US cases were reported in November | More DC-area museums closing tomorrow | Latest coronavirus test results
Police looking to ID man accused of abduction, sexual battery in Arlington

Abigail Constantino

November 18, 2020, 6:02 PM

Police in Arlington County, Virginia, are asking for help in identifying a person connected to an attack on a woman in the Ballston area.

It happened Tuesday after 9:45 a.m. in the 4200 block of Wilson Boulevard. A woman was cleaning the bathroom inside a business when a man approached her and asked to use the facilities. The woman tried to move away from the stall but the man blocked her path, pushing her inside and slapping her buttocks.

The man backed off and left when the woman resisted and tried to call for help.

Some 30 minutes later, the woman was at a nearby closet when she heard noise near the bathroom. As she checked it out, she saw the man in the bathroom again. He blocked her path and pushed her in the closet. Police said he grabbed the woman’s neck and tried to close the closet door behind them.

The woman resisted and called for help, and the victim ran away.

The man is in his 20s, between 5-foot-10 to 6-foot-2, and weighs between 170 to 190 pounds, Arlington County police said. He has a full beard, and at the time of the alleged attack, he was wearing a white hat, blue jeans, a gray coat and white sneakers.

The man is accused of abduction with intent to defile and sexual battery. Anyone with information about this case should call Arlington County police’s Special Victims Unit at 703-228-4208.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspect.

suspect
Arlington County police are looking for this person in connection to an alleged abduction with intent to defile. (Courtesy Arlington County police)

