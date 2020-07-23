CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Arlington board sets bonds on Metro, stormwater, schools for November ballot

Valerie Bonk

July 23, 2020, 1:52 PM

The Arlington County Board has unanimously voted to approve $144.5 million in bond referenda for voters to consider in November.

The bonds include a proposed $29.9 million for Metro and transportation, $3.630 million for local parks and recreation, $7.5 million for community infrastructure, $52.65 million for Arlington County Public Schools and $50.8 for million stormwater, according to a news release.

The board said that the Metro and transportation bonds would fund Metro capital improvements, paving, and the maintenance, renovation and replacement of bridges.

The parks and recreation bond would fund park maintenance capital, a Rosslyn Highlands Park project, and trail and bridge modernization, according to the release.

The community infrastructure bond would fund facilities maintenance capital, fire station renovations and capital improvements at the County Courthouse complex, according to the release.

The bond for public schools would fund school maintenance capital projects, including design funding to meet 10-year seat needs, as well as building refresh and kitchen renovations at Arlington Traditional School, Key Elementary School, McKinley Elementary School, Williamsburg Middle School and Wakefield High School, the release said.

The stormwater bonds would fund stormwater capacity improvements, water quality improvements and maintenance capital projects. It will be issued over several years based on project needs, the release said.

